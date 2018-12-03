156 people sleeping rough in Dublin

New figures released this evening show 156 people are sleeping rough in Dublin.

That's an increase of 42 percent on the spring count, although the numbers are down on last year's record figures.

The count was completed by DCC and homeless NGO's who are again appealing to the Government, that not enough is being done to deal with the current crisis on our streets.

CEO of Inner City Helping Homeless - Anthony Flynn says the Department is clearly failing.

Pat Doyle, CEO of the Peter McVerry Trust says it's very disappointing to see 156 people are still rough sleeping on the streets of the capital.