Water restrictions to be in place for Dublin area overnight

The after-effects of Storm Emma are likely to continue for a number of weeks, according to Irish Water.

Water restrictions will be in place across the country, with Dublin to have water restricted between 7pm and 7am.

Restrictions were already in place in parts of counties such as Cork, Galway, Kerry, Mayo and Wexford overnight.

Irish Water says they are trying to limit the amount lost by leaks, and are encouraging people to report them.

Jerry Grant from Irish Water explained: "Really the message is the water conservation - to minimise flushing, minimise the duration of showers.

"But above all, [people need to] fix leaks, deal with leaks. Report leaks to us if we can help with them, because a leak completely dominates the usage of water."

He added: "A tap flowing full for 24 hours uses the equivalent of up to 50 premises - 50 domestic houses."

Both increased demand and the melting snow in recent days has put pressure on utilities, and the latter having also led to increased flooding risk in some areas.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) has warned that the Ounavarra River near Courtown in Wexford has risen by more than a metre due to melting snow.

Meanwhile, all non-essential elective surgeries have been cancelled for today, with surgeries in Waterford also being cancelled tomorrow.

Met Éireann has also advised temperatures in some areas will drop below freezing tonight as well.

A status orange weather warning remains in place for Leinster, with forecasters expecting frost and icy conditions tonight and Tuesday morning.

