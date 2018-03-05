Tribunal begins hearing evidence from Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe

Updated 11:10

Maurice McCabe has told the Disclosures Tribunal that he got great support from management and garda colleagues in the Cavan-Monaghan district when he was cleared of an allegation of abusing the daughter of a colleague.

The Garda whistleblower has been giving evidence for the first time at the Tribunal, where he will face questioning about an alleged smear campaign by gardaí against him.

Sergeant McCabe said when he was told the DPP had exonerated him in April 2007, he was extremely happy.

However he told the Tribunal that he was unhappy with a senior colleague for not giving him the DPP directions sooner.

Sergeant McCabe will only testify once before the Disclosures Tribunal, and lawyers for all parties will be given the opportunity to question him.

He will be questioned about an alleged Garda campaign to smear him, as well as his treatment at the O’Higgins Commission.

The Tribunal has already held hearings on the creation of a Tusla file which contained a false allegation of sexual abuse by Maurice McCabe, and on whether former Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan relied on inappropriate grounds to discredit Sgt McCabe at the O’Higgins Commission.

Lawyers for the Gardaí will be able to cross examine Sgt McCabe about these modules, and about an alleged smear campaign conducted by senior gardaí.

Later this month the Tribunal will hear from the former head of the Garda Press Office Dave Taylor, who alleges that he was directed by former Commissioner Martin Callinan to brief negatively about Sgt McCabe.