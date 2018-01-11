WATCH: Tourism Ireland launches its final 'Star Wars' campaign

Tourism Ireland has launched the final phase of its latest Star Wars campaign, targeting fans of the science fiction franchise.

A new film has been created to celebrate Ireland's starring role in 'The Last Jedi'.

'Star Wars' actor Mark Hamill - aka Luke Skywalker - praises Ireland's beauty, saying: "To come back to Ireland was a great treat for all of us because the beauty of that country is unmatched.

"You get up in the morning and see vistas where I was sure it was a special effect".

'The Last Jedi' was filmed on Ireland's western coastline, from the northern-most point in Donegal to cliffs and headlands of counties Clare, Cork and Kerry.

"The people are so nice. They make you feel like family, they were so welcoming, so accommodating and so friendly.

"We felt like we were home", Hamill says.

"I mean, having lived in New York for many, many years I wasn't sure how to take it!

"I would urge anyone planning a vacation to go to Ireland. You'll never find another place like it... I wish we could have shot the entire film there."

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, says: "Since its release, Star Wars: The Last Jedi has been breaking box office records everywhere.

"Tourism Ireland has been taking every opportunity to capitalise on the publicity around the film - and, in fact, our two previous Star Wars films, released in December, have been collectively viewed by four million people so far.

"Our aim is to help whet peoples’ appetites to come and visit the Wild Atlantic Way and Ireland."

The campaign is rolling out in 15 markets including Britain, the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Australia, Japan and India.