Three people rescued overnight from Carrauntoohil in Co Kerry

Three people have been rescued from Carrauntoohil mountain in County Kerry.

Two women and a man were 150 metres from the summit when they contacted rescue services at around 11.30pm last night.

The man is said to have sustained a leg injury.

Four rescuers were deployed to provide first aid, food and shelter to the three people on the mountain.

Weather conditions throughout the night were very cold with strong winds, hail, thunder and lightening.

However, Alan Wallace from the Kerry Mountain Rescue Team says the group of stranded walkers was brought to safety earlier this morning.

He explained: "When [our] team got there at 3.20am, it was decided that we would be able to walk [the group] off with assistance.

"They arrived down this morning this morning, just around 7am... and the injured guy was sent to hospital in an ambulance."

The latest rescue means seven people have now been rescued by Kerry Mountain Rescue Team since St Stephen's Day.

The organisation is urging climbers & walkers to "consider the current winter conditions and their own abilities" before setting out in the county's mountains.