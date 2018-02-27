Man arrested after three people killed in Fermanagh house fire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were killed in a house fire in County Fermanagh.

It is understood a mother and two children in the fire in the Molly Road area of Derrylin.

Police detained a 27-year-old man at the scene. He was transferred to hospital for treatment and has since been arrested on suspicion of murder.

PSNI Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: “At this time we believe the fire, which has claimed at least three lives, was started deliberately.

“We are continuing to thoroughly examine the scene along with our colleagues in the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service,” he said.

Emergency services remain at the scene of the fire – and members of the public have been warned to avoid the area.

Police were called to the address at around 7:20am this morning.

On arrival, they were faced with a "well developed" fire in a detached bungalow. Investigators discovered three bodies once the blaze was brought under control.

The tragedy has left locals in absolute shock.

DUP leader Arlene Foster is the local representative for the area.

“It is so devastating,” she said.

“My thoughts and prayers are, of course, with the family; with the community out there in Derrylin who I am sure will rally around at this very difficult time.”

Anyone who was in the area or who may have seen anything that could assist the investigation is urged to contact police.

Detective Superintendent Murphy renewed his appeal for “anyone who was in the Molly Road/Doon Road area this morning to contact police.”

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in, or travelling through Derrylin prior to the time the fire broke out at approximately 7:10am.”