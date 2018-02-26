Tayto want you to decide their next flavour

Irish crisp-maker Tayto is asking the public to pick their next flavour.

The company says it has been developing a selection of Irish-inspired flavours.

These new flavours include Spice Bag, Sunday Roast, Breakfast Roll and Curry Sauce.

The firm is looking for people to vote for their favourite, with just under a month left to cast a ballot.

The winning flavour will launch as a limited edition later this year.

The public can vote on the company's website.

As part of the campaign, Tayto is taking its flavours on the road around Ireland.

The first roadshow event launches February 26th at South King Street in Dublin 2.