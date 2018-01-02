Flooding in Cork and Galway as Storm Eleanor moves 'very quickly' across Ireland

Updated 18.30

Commuters travelling home from work today are being urged to be cautious during Storm Eleanor.

The first storm of 2018 is bringing strong winds and spot flooding to parts of Ireland this evening, with conditions likely to be worst in the south and west coastal areas.

Galway City Council told motorists to avoid parts of the city centre this evening amid reports of serious flooding.

Flooding on roads and streets across city. STAY AWAY from roads near B' loughane, Loughatalia, Docks, Claddagh Quay, Grattan Rd, Prom etc. #StormEleanor is still in force. — Galway City Council (@GalwayCityCo) January 2, 2018

There have also been warnings of flooding in Cork city & county:

#CORK There’s flooding in Cork city centre on Union Quay, George’s Quay, part of South Terrace and on Morrison’s Quay. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE #StormEleanor — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 2, 2018

ESB reported large faults in the Westport & Louisburg areas of Mayo, as well as in Buncrana in Co Donegal.

A status orange wind warning is in place from 4pm this afternoon for Munster, Leinster and Galway.

Heavy & locally thundery rain will extend eastwards during the aft. & eve., with some spot flooding. Turning stormy also especially over much of Muns, Lein & parts of south Conn with some severe & damaging gusts & also very high seas on Atlantic coasts.

Aft. temps of 7 to 11 °C. — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 2, 2018

According to Met Éireann, southwest to west winds of mean speeds 65 to 80 km/h, gusting to 110 to 130 km/h, are expected.

The warning is valid until 10pm - the same time a separate status orange wind warning comes into effect for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork and Kerry. That warning is valid until 2pm tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Storm Eleanor has also led to a countrywide status yellow wind warning for the entire country from 4pm today until 9pm tomorrow.

Met Éireann meteorologist Deirdre Lowe says it's a fast moving storm with winds that could cause structural damage.

The Road Safety Authority, meanwhile, is encouraging road users to "check local weather and traffic conditions and be aware of the conditions before setting out on a trip".

The authority adds: "Beware of objects being blown out onto the road. Expect the unexpected."