Flooding in Cork and Galway as Storm Eleanor moves 'very quickly' across Ireland

Wind warnings are in place across the country this evening

News
Flooding in Cork and Galway as Storm Eleanor moves &#39;very quickly&#39; across Ireland

Image: UK Met Office via Twitter

Updated 18.30

Commuters travelling home from work today are being urged to be cautious during Storm Eleanor.

The first storm of 2018 is bringing strong winds and spot flooding to parts of Ireland this evening, with conditions likely to be worst in the south and west coastal areas.

Galway City Council told motorists to avoid parts of the city centre this evening amid reports of serious flooding.

There have also been warnings of flooding in Cork city & county:

ESB reported large faults in the Westport & Louisburg areas of Mayo, as well as in Buncrana in Co Donegal.

A status orange wind warning is in place from 4pm this afternoon for Munster, Leinster and Galway.

According to Met Éireann, southwest to west winds of mean speeds 65 to 80 km/h, gusting to 110 to 130 km/h, are expected. 

The warning is valid until 10pm - the same time a separate status orange wind warning comes into effect for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork and Kerry. That warning is valid until 2pm tomorrow. 

Meanwhile, Storm Eleanor has also led to a countrywide status yellow wind warning for the entire country from 4pm today until 9pm tomorrow.

Met Éireann meteorologist Deirdre Lowe says it's a fast moving storm with winds that could cause structural damage.

The Road Safety Authority, meanwhile, is encouraging road users to "check local weather and traffic conditions and be aware of the conditions before setting out on a trip".

The authority adds: "Beware of objects being blown out onto the road. Expect the unexpected."