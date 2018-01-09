Steve Bannon steps down from right-wing news organisation Breitbart

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has stepped down as chairman of right-wing news organisation Breitbart News.

The former advisor to US President Donald Trump served as executive chairman at the organisation since 2012.

In a statement Mr Bannon said: “I’m proud of what the Breitbart team has accomplished in so short a period of time in building out a world-class news platform.”

The move comes as he was quoted in a controversial book that was highly critical of President Trump.

The book quotes a range of people from the president’s inner circle and claims that many white House staffers describe him as a “moron, an idiot.”

The book’s author claims Mr Bannon questioned the president’s fitness for office.

Mr Bannon himself is quoted as saying that a June 2016 meeting between Donald Trump Jr and a group of Russians was “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.”

He has since claimed that those comments were directed at Mr Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort.

The book’s author Michael Wolff has rejected those claims.

In a statement this evening, Breitbart said that it would work with Mr Bannon on a “smooth and orderly transition.”