Regency Hotel trial adjourned to allow for investigation into death of senior garda

Updated 12.50pm

The Regency Hotel murder trial has been adjourned for a month to allow for an investigation into the death of the senior investigating garda in the case.

This trial looking into the murder of David Byrne at a boxing weigh in at the Regency Hotel in Dublin began six weeks ago, and has faced a number of adjournments.

It is the prosecution’s case that Patrick Hutch of Champion’s Avenue in Dublin’s north inner city was the man photographed dressed as a woman carrying a gun at the scene.

The 25-year-old has pleaded not guilty.

This morning, the three judges at the Special Criminal Court were handed notes which were authored by the late senior investigating garda in the case.

Detective Superintendent Colm Fox was found dead at Ballymun Garda Station two weeks ago.

The prosecuting barrister said it would be safer for everyone to adjourn the trial until an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death was carried out.

The trial has now been adjourned until March the 22nd.