Portrait of all sitting female TDs and Senators unveiled at Leinster House

A portrait of all the sitting female TDs and Senators has been unveiled in Leinster House.

Artist Noel Murphy was commissioned to produce the work to mark 100 years of women's suffrage, and it has been revealed on International Women's Day.

As well as the 53 contemporary politicians, the painting also features the image of Countess Markievicz - the first woman elected to parliament.

Painting by Noel Murphy

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl explained: “To mark the centenary, we are currently hosting a programme of events, under the banner of Vótáil 100, that highlight the history of the suffrage movement, its leaders in Ireland and the impact of wider voting rights. The gifting of this portrait is a key event in our Vótáil 100 programme.

"It is also important to note the significance of today - International Women's Day. International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women and also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity."

Labour TD Joan Burton says it's a great piece of work, but odd to see:

Image: Sean Defoe

Reporting by Sean Defoe and Stephen McNeice