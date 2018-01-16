Palestinian council moves to revoke recognition of Israel

The Central Council of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) has recommended revoking the recognition of Israel.

It has also called on the international community to "shoulder its responsibilities" on the basis of relevant United Nations resolutions to end "the Israeli occupation and enable the State of Palestine to achieve its independence".

At a meeting on Monday, the group said agreements signed in Oslo, Cairo and Washington "no longer stand."

The Oslo Accords are a set of agreements signed between the government of Israel and the PLO in 1993 and 1995.

The PLO has asked its Executive Committee "to revoke recognition of Israel until it recognizes the State of Palestine on the 1967 borders and reverses the decision to annex East Jerusalem and expand settlements."

The central council also renewed its decision to stop security coordination with Israel.

A statement from the council said it rejected and condemned "the Israeli apartheid, which Israel is trying to enforce as an alternative to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state."

It also "affirmed the determination of the Palestinian people to resist by all means possible to bring the Israeli occupation and apartheid regime down" and "rejected any suggestions for interim solutions including a state with temporary borders as well as the recognition of Israel as a Jewish state."

The PLO claim 87 members out of 109 attended the session in Ramallah, but said "a number of members were unable to attend because they were arrested or prevented by Israel".

The central council is the PLO's second highest decision-making body.

Tensions have been raised in the region after US President Donald Trump moved to unilaterally recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Palestinians say East Jerusalem should make-up the capital of any future Palestinian State.

Ireland voted in favour of a United Nations General Assembly resolution in December, criticising the move by the United States.

The assembly voted 128-9 to declare the decision by the US as "null and void".

However Ireland has yet to recognise the State of Palestine.

The Dáil voted unanimously to recognise the state of Palestine in 2014, but this has not been enacted by Government.