New poll shows Leo Varadkar as 'more popular Taoiseach than Enda Kenny ever was'

Elsewhere, overall support for Fianna Fáil has fallen - but Micheál Martin's popularity has increased

Leo Varadkar is a more popular Taoiseach than Enda Kenny ever was, according to a new opinion poll.

The Behaviour and Attitudes poll for the Sunday Times puts Mr Varadkar's approval rating at 56% - a four point increase.

Overall, support for Fine Gael remains unchanged on 34%, while Fianna Fáil has seen a five point drop to 26%.

Sinn Féin is up three points to 17%, while there has also been increases for Labour (up two points to 5%).

Both the Independent Alliance and Social Democrats have seen a 1% increase compared to the last poll, while there has been no change in support levels for Solidarity / People Before Profit and the Green Party.

Government satisfaction, meanwhile, is at 51%, compared to 34% this time last year.

While Fianna Fáil's overall support levels have fallen, party leader Micheál Martin's popularity level is up to 55% - up five points from November, and his highest rating of the year.

The poll was conducted between December 11th and 19th, and has a 3.3% margin of error.


