New contract awarded for air routes between Donegal, Kerry and Dublin

Stobart Air has been awarded a Public Service Obligation (PSO) contract for air routes linking Donegal and Kerry with Dublin.

The contract will run for next four years.

Transport Minister Shane Ross has announced that the carrier will operate the routes.

The current PSO contract for these two routes runs out at the end of the month.

The new contract will operate from February 1st 2018 until January 31st 2022.

Aer Lingus Regional is operated by Stobart Air.

The award of the contract to Stobart follows an EU public tendering process carried out by the Department of Transport.

This allows PSOs to airports that serve peripheral or less developed regions.

Minister Ross says: "The airports in Donegal and Kerry are relatively remote from Dublin and the PSO flight schedules will continue to facilitate return trips within the day to our capital city and onward connections to the UK, Europe and beyond, availing of the wide range of international destinations available at Dublin Airport".