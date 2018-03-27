Nestlé launches Milkybar made with 'designer sugar' aimed at reducing sugar levels

Nestlé says it is beginning to use a new sugar which it claims can reduce sugar levels in chocolate bars by 30%.

The company's new sugar design is being rolled out in a new range of bars called Milkybar Wowsomes, which are being launched in the UK and Ireland over the coming weeks.

Nestlé claims the sugar - which it announced back in 2016 - is produced using only natural ingredients, with no added sweeteners.

In a statement, the food company explained: "[Researchers] created an aerated, porous sugar that dissolves more quickly in the mouth. This allows someone to perceive the same sweetness as before while consuming less sugar."

According to Nestlé, the sugar is manufactured by spraying sugar, milk powder and water into warm air and then drying the mixture.

It stresses that it the end product is still sugar, but 'with a different structure'.

The company adds: "Nestlé is committed to further advancing the nutritional credentials and wholesomeness of its children’s confectionery. It therefore plans to apply the sugar technology to further children’s chocolate brands. The goal is to reduce sugar content naturally while maintaining great taste."

Nestlé is one of a number of other major food companies to announce plans to reduce sugar in its products, amid mounting concerns over the role it plays in rising obesity levels.

Kellogg's last year said it would cut the amount of sugar in its children's cereals without the use of artificial sweeteners.