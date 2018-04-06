Miriam O'Callaghan rules herself out of presidential race

Broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan has ruled herself out of any upcoming race for the presidency.

The RTÉ journalist removed herself from the race following intense speculation about her candidacy during the week.

Michael D Higgins current term is due to end this year, however there is speculation he will run for a second time.

Speaking to Newstalk’s Henry McKean yesterday, Ms O’Callaghan refused to be drawn on whether she had ambitions of moving into the Áras.

“I'm a journalist, I've never once not answered a question,” she said. “It's what I do for a job.”

“But as I always say and have always said; we have a wonderful president," she said.

In a string of tweets this evening however, the broadcaster firmly took herself out of the race.

As a journalist, I’m much more comfortable reporting on stories than being at the centre of them.



Over recent years, I’ve been touched and a little embarrassed when people have approached me at charity events around the country and suggested that I should run for President. — Miriam O'Callaghan (@MiriamOCal) April 6, 2018

Out of respect to them, and to our serving President, I have always declined to engage in those discussions.



However, given the recent resurgence of speculation, I want to state that I will not be a candidate in an upcoming Presidential election. — Miriam O'Callaghan (@MiriamOCal) April 6, 2018

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern has said he will consider running for president - but not against President Higgins.

Artist Kevin Sharkey has also hinted that he is hoping to receive a nomination to run later this year.

I would also like to make clear that I have always been, and will always remain, independent of any political party.



I’m looking forward to spending the summer working on a landmark documentary about the 50th anniversary of the civil rights marches in the North and the Troubles, — Miriam O'Callaghan (@MiriamOCal) April 6, 2018