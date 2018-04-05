Miriam O'Callaghan refuses to rule out presidential run

Journalist and broadcaster Miriam O'Callaghan has refused to rule out a run for president.

Michael D Higgins current term is due to end this year, however there is speculation he will run for a second time.

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern has said he will consider running for president, but not against Michael D Higgins.

This suggests he could run in 2025.

Artist Kevin Sharkey has also hinted that he is hoping to receive a nomination to run later this year.

Another name in the hat of possibilities is RTÉ broadcaster Miriam O'Callaghan.

She spoke to Henry McKean at the launch of the LauraLynn fundraising 'Heroes Ball' at the Wax Museum Plus in Dublin.

"As I've said loads of times, we have a wonderful president - and I'm here today as a patron of a charity, Laura Lynn, and that's the only reason I'm here".

Pressed on the issue, Ms O'Callaghan added: "I'm a journalist, I've never once not answered a question - it's what I do for a job.

"But as I always say and have always said: we have a wonderful president".