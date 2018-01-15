Man in serious condition following suspected assault in Kerry

A young man remains in critical condition after a suspected assault in County Kerry at the weekend.

The man, aged in his 20s, was found lying in the street with serious head injuries at St Stephen's Park, Castleisland in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He was taken to University Hospital Kerry and subsequently transferred to Cork University Hospital, where he is in a serious condition.

A 19-year-old man was arrested last night by Gardaí investigating the case and was taken to Tralee Garda Station for questioning.

The investigation is continuing, and Gardaí have again appealed for witnesses to come forward.