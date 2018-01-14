Investigation after man found in serious condition in Kerry

Gardaí are investigating after a man was found badly injured in Castleisland, Co Kerry.

The discovery was made at St Stephen's Park at 5.30am on Saturday morning.



The man aged in his late 20s was taken to University Hospital Kerry, and subsequently transferred to Cork University Hospital.

He is described as being in a serious condition.

The area where the man was found has been sealed off pending an examination by Garda Scenes of Crime examiners.



Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, or anyone who was in the St Stephen's Park area of Castleisland, to contact them at Tralee garda station on 066-710-2300.