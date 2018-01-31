Man in his 20s dies following shooting in Dublin's north inner city

A man has died following a shooting in Dublin’s North Inner City.

The man - aged in his 20s - was shot several times in the attack at a flat complex in the North Strand area shortly before 9.45pm last night.

The victim was an associate of the Hutches and he was known to gardaí.

He was taken to the Mater Hospital with gunshot wounds but died of his injuries.

The scene remains sealed off for a technical examination.

Any witnesses are being asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01-666-800.

In a statement, local Councillor Nial Ring said: "I spoke with Assistant Commissioner Pat Leahy and Chief Superintendent Sean Ward at the scene and both assured me that all resources are available and being used to tackle this latest incident."

Last night's shooting came on the eve of Derek Coakley Hutch's funeral, which takes place later.

The 27-year-old father of two was shot dead in Clondalkin more than a week ago.