Appeal for information after man shot dead in west Dublin

Updated 12pm

The search is continuing this morning for the gunman behind the latest fatal shooting in Dublin.

27-year-old Derek Coakley Hutch was shot dead as he sat in a car at the Bridgeview halting site in Ronanstown shortly after 3pm yesterday afternoon.

A second scene was sealed off at nearby Crag Avenue, where a burnt out car was found shortly after the incident.

On Saturday evening a second car was also found burnt out at the rear of Snowdrop Walk in Darndale, in an area known locally as the 'peace line'.

Superintendent John Gordon from Lucan Garda Station says officers are specifically looking for the public's help if they have any information about two cars - a black Volkswagen Golf with the registration number 05-CE-1675, and a black Toyota Avensis with registration number 04-D-72956.

Image: Stephen McNeice

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out this afternoon.

The scene remains preserved and sealed off for a technical examination.

Mr Coakley Hutch is believed to be the 14th victim of the ongoing Hutch-Kinahan feud in the city.

Crime Editor with the Irish Sun, Stephen Breen, says the feud shows no sign of ending any time soon.

He explained: "Gardaí have been on high alert for a number of weeks now. They are still operating checkpoints... and just last Friday, [two loaded firearms] were recovered in the north inner city.

"The tension is still there, the targeting is still ongoing," he added.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01-666-7300, Ronanstown Garda Station on 01-6667700, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.