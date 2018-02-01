Man charged in connection with murder of Irene White

A man has been charged in connection with the murder of Irene White.

On Tuesday, gardaí in Dundalk said they had arrested a man in his 40s in connection with the investigation into the murder on April 6th 2005.

The 45-year-old has now been charged.

He is due to appear before Dundalk District Court this morning.

Mother-of-three Irene White was found stabbed to death at her home in County Louth on April 6th 2005.

She was stabbed over 30 times in her kitchen after she had dropped her children to school.

Earlier this week, 34-year-old Anthony Lambe from Castleblayeney in Co Monaghan was sentenced to life in prison for carrying out the murder.