Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Irene White in 2005

Updated 13.35

A 34-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Irene White in Co Louth in 2005.

The mother of three was found stabbed to death at her home in Dundalk almost 13 years ago.

Anthony Lambe, with an address at Annadrumman, Castleblayeney, Co Monaghan has pleaded guilty to her murder.

The court has heard Ms White was stabbed over 30 times in her kitchen after she had dropped her children to school.

The accused was arrested in 2017 following a fresh Garda investigation and admitted to the murder.

The judge was told he had been abusing alcohol and drugs at the time and was in a very bad place.

The court heard the accused had been asked by someone else to kill Irene on behalf of another person.

Irene’s sister, Anne Delcassian, spoke outside court.

She said: "It's been a long time coming, but the murderer of my sister has got life today - and I'm absolutely delighted.

"He gave my sister a horrible, horrible death... it was a brutal death. It was known and is still known as the most savage against a female in the history of this Irish state. This was a callous act."