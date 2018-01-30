Man arrested in connection with murder of Irene White

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 40s in connection with the murder of Irene White 13 years ago.

He is being held at Dundalk Garda station.

The arrest comes just a day after another man, 34-year-old Anthony Lambe from Castleblayeney in Co Monaghan was sentenced to life in prison for carrying out the murder.

The mother-of-three was found stabbed to death at her home in County Louth on April 6th 2005.

She was stabbed over 30 times in her kitchen after she had dropped her children to school.

Lambe pleaded guilty to her murder - saying he did so on behalf of someone else.