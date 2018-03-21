Major fire breaks out at Metro Hotel in north Dublin

Dublin Fire Brigade is dealing with a blaze at a hotel in the city.

The large fire broke out on an upper floor of the Metro Hotel in Ballymun.

Eight units and a turntable ladder are tackling the blaze.

Advanced paramedics and other specialist appliances are also on scene.

MEP Lynn Boylan says she believes "everyone is out of Metro Hotel and accounted for."

I believe everyone is out of Metro Hotel and accounted for. Really hope so. pic.twitter.com/g18N0EkeOV — Lynn Boylan MEP (@LNBDublin) March 21, 2018



There are severe traffic delays in the area.