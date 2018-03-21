Major fire breaks out at Metro Hotel in north Dublin

The hotel is used to house families in emergency accommodation

News
Major fire breaks out at Metro Hotel in north Dublin

Image via @DubFireBrigade on Twitter

Dublin Fire Brigade is dealing with a blaze at a hotel in the city.

The large fire broke out on an upper floor of the Metro Hotel in Ballymun.

Eight units and a turntable ladder are tackling the blaze.

Advanced paramedics and other specialist appliances are also on scene.

 There are severe traffic delays in the area.




 