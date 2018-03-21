Major fire breaks out at Metro Hotel in north Dublin

The hotel is used to house families in emergency accommodation
Dublin Fire Brigade is dealing with a blaze at a hotel in the city.
The large fire broke out on an upper floor of the Metro Hotel in Ballymun.
Eight units and a turntable ladder are tackling the blaze.
Advanced paramedics and other specialist appliances are also on scene.
Major Operation from @DFBAmbulance in #Ballymun pic.twitter.com/jo7NUR8SlD— Anthony Flynn (@AnthonyICHH) March 21, 2018
MEP Lynn Boylan says she believes "everyone is out of Metro Hotel and accounted for."
I believe everyone is out of Metro Hotel and accounted for. Really hope so. pic.twitter.com/g18N0EkeOV— Lynn Boylan MEP (@LNBDublin) March 21, 2018
There are severe traffic delays in the area.
8 fire engines, advanced paramedics & other specialist appliances are now attending the fire in #Ballymun. Severe traffic delays, please avoid the area to enable us to access the fireground #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/XLoS7lOD2L— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) March 21, 2018