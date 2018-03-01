Limited public transport operating as country comes to a standstill

Some rail and Luas services are operating until early this afternoon

Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Public transport is coming to a standstill in most areas of the country today as the country faces blizzard conditions.

A status red snow-ice warning has been issued for the entire country, leading to school & workplace closures for today and tomorrow.

Bus Éireann and Dublin Bus have both cancelled all their services nationwide.

The Luas is running limited trams this morning. Services are running on both lines every 30 minutes - however they will come to a complete stop from 12pm.

Irish Rail services are operating for now, but the transport company warns there are alterations, some cancellations and people can expect delays.

The rail network will begin scaling back from 12pm this afternoon before all services stop nationwide at 2pm. No services are expected until at least 12pm tomorrow.

Image: RollingNews.ie

Airports

Anyone heading to the airport is advised to contact their airline before leaving the house.

With almost 450 flights cancelled yesterday, Dublin Airport has warned that it expects today will be challenging.

Crews have been working throughout the night to keep the runways clear, but passengers are being urged to check with their airline before heading to the airport.

Cork Airport services are not operating this morning, with only a handful of flights still scheduled to arrive or depart throughout the day.

Ryanair and Aer Lingus have already cancelled a number of flights at both airports.

Aer Lingus has said it hopes to operate most short-haul flights from Dublin this morning, but the airline is planning to cease all but its transatlantic services from 3pm.


