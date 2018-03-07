Lidl to demolish remainder of Fortunestown store

Lidl has confirmed that it will demolish the remainder of its Fortunestown store.

Video footage showed a digger being used to cause extensive damage to the building during Storm Emma on Friday night.

Engineers and consultants have been assessing the site in the wake of the incident.

The scene from Fortunestown Lane in Citywest, where locals have told me they're 'shocked' at what happened at a Lidl supermarket last night @NewstalkFM @TodayFMNews @98FM pic.twitter.com/TZuxj8xvX2 — Andrew Lowth (@AndrewLowth1) March 3, 2018

In a statement this afternoon, Lidl Ireland said: "Based on their recommendations, we have made the decision to demolish the remainder of the building in the interests of health and safety.

"At present we are yet to make a final decision on future plans for the site."

The retailer had been planning to build a bigger store on the site before Friday's incident.

Meanwhile, Lidl also says it will be offering a shuttle service from its Fortunestown site to another of its stores in Tallaght.

Lidl said: "We are aware that some of our customers in the Fortunestown area are experiencing difficulty in accessing and doing their shopping in other Lidl stores in the locality after the devastating events of last Friday night.

"We have been overwhelmed by the messages of support from the community and to show our appreciation to our valued customers we will be offering a complimentary shuttle bus service from Fortunestown to our store at Whitestown Way, Tallaght."

The bus will operate once a day from Friday at 10.30am, giving customers an hour to do their shopping in Tallaght.

It was confirmed earlier this week that all 30 staff from the Fortunestown have been redeployed to other Lidl stores.