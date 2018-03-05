All Lidl Fortunestown staff have been redeployed to other stores

All staff from Lidl in Fortunestown have been redeployed to other stores, the retailer has confirmed.

Major repair works need to be carried out to the Dublin store, after a digger was used to cause extensive damage to the building during Storm Emma on Friday night.

The scene from Fortunestown Lane in Citywest, where locals have told me they're 'shocked' at what happened at a Lidl supermarket last night @NewstalkFM @TodayFMNews @98FM pic.twitter.com/TZuxj8xvX2 — Andrew Lowth (@AndrewLowth1) March 3, 2018

Today, the company held a meeting with the 30 staff from the Fortunestown store, and confirmed that workers will be deployed to other stores in the area following the incident.

In a statement, Lidl Ireland said: "The store manager Ruth and her team would like to thank everyone for their kind words in the aftermath of this incident.

"The team are genuinely blown away by the swell of support from, not just the community that they serve daily, but from right around the country."

It adds that the incident will not impact on the "livelihood of our hard working team".