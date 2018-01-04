Investigation continues into fatal stabbing in Co Louth

Gardaí are working with colleagues in Europol, the UK and Egypt to determine if a suspect in a fatal attack in Dundalk has links to terrorist organisations.

An 18-year-old man is still being questioned in connection with the incident in the town on Wednesday.

A 24-year-old Japanese man was stabbed to death on Avenue Road at around 9.00am.

Two other men were also attacked and received non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí arrested an 18-year-old Egyptian man shortly afterwards.

He is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Dundalk garda station.

The deceased man had been living in Ireland for the last year.

Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan confirmed terrorism is a line of inquiry.

He said they are working to "establish the suspect's background, who they are, and why they are here", as well as why the attacks took place.

But he said he will not speculate on the mental state of the teenager.

"I'm not in a position to make any comment about the state of mind of the suspect.

"Obviously we're involved in an investigation which ultimately could end up in a court and would be subject to judicial investigation.

"So it's very important that we conduct our business in a professional way".

Irish Independent journalist Conor Feehan says questions are being asked about how long this Egyptian man was in the country, and how he got here.

He told Pat Kenny: "The gardaí seem to be fairly confident of the man's identity...the question now is how did he get into the country, when did he get into the country and what is his status.

"We do know from a press conference yesterday that gardaí did interact with him on the 1st of January."

It is believed the man was stopped by gardaí and did not have any identification on him.

As a result, he either presented himself to an asylum seeker centre in Dublin - or he was assisted by gardaí in making that contact.

The man then returned to Dundalk on Tuesday.

"Gardaí believe that he was sleeping in a derelict property in the town not far from where the first attack took place."

Gardaí are appealing for any persons that were in the Avenue Road area shortly before 9.00am on Wednesday morning - or on Coes Road or Seatown Place areas or the Inner Relief Road of Dundalk between 8.30am and 9.40am - to contact them at Dundalk garda station on (042)-938-8471 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111.