PICTURES: Goats rescued from 200ft bridge beam in the US

It's not something you see everyday - two goats went for a walk along a bridge beam 200ft above the ground.

They were spotted at the edge of a turnpike bridge in the US state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

The two goats wandered away from a local farm and onto a beam on the Mahoning River Bridge.

Image: Facebook/Pennsylvania Turnpike

When discovered by police, both the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and PA Turnpike employees worked together to help save them.

Image: Facebook/Pennsylvania Turnpike

Using a crane, both goats were rescued and safely returned to their home.

It is not clear how they got on to the high beam.