Garda superintendents take industrial action over 'pay anomaly'

Senior gardaí are taking industrial action in a new pay row.

The Association of Garda Superintendents (AGS) says from today they will not take on any extra duties.

They are unhappy about what they call a 'pay anomaly', that sees superintendents lose out on up to €6,000 after promotion from the rank of inspector.

The issue was supposed to have been dealt with during a side-deal avoiding a strike two years ago.

However, the association's General Secretary Denis Ferry says that the agreement has not held.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, he explained: "We now have people being promoted, and they're probably paid between €4,000 and €6,000 less than they were as an inspector - and that's unprecedented.

"We've had to tell the [Workplace Relations Commission] that we can't sign up to the new pay deal until this matter is resolved."

He added: "As we're not bound by the terms and conditions of the public service agreement, we're saying to the [acting Garda] Commissioner that we'll do our job to the utmost professional [standard] and within legislation that applies - but we can't be seen to be starting on an additional workload until this matter is resolved."

He added that he hopes to have the issue resolved "in the very near future".