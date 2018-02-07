20 people injured in crash involving school bus in Limerick

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash between a school bus and at least one car in County Limerick.

It happened at 8:30am this morning on the R513 near the village of Caherconlish.

A total of 20 people - 18 minors and two adults - have been removed to University Hospital Limerick with various levels of injury.

We have several City & County Fire Crews in attendance at a multi vehicle collision at Connelly’s Cross, Caherconlish. Several @HSELive Ambulance, Gardai & Medivac112 also in attendance. — Limerick Fire (@LimerickFire) February 7, 2018

Trauma

In a statement, the hospital said it had cleared the resuscitation and paediatric areas of the hospital to receive the casualties.

Seven people were being transported to the hospital by emergency ambulances.

Those with "less severe injuries" were being carried by intermediate care vehicles and a minibus.

The hospital has assigned additional surgical teams and nursing staff to the emergency Department in "anticipation of trauma-type injuries."

Secondary school

In a statement, Bus Éireann said the teenagers on the bus were students of John the Baptist Community School in Hospital, Limerick.

It said there were approximately 46 students on board at the time.

The collision occurred at Connolly’s Cross near Ballyneety in Limerick.

The Bus service said that “while there are some reported injuries, there are no confirmed fatalities.”

There was a fleet of ambulances at the scene, with an air ambulance helicopter on standby.

The extent of the injuries - while not believed to be life threatening - remain unclear.

Serious incident

The bus ended up on its side in a ditch following the collision.

The driver of another vehicle involved was being cut from the wreckage by emergency service personnel.

Four units attached to Limerick City and County Fire and Rescue Service were at the scene.

Diversions are in place and gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Concern

This morning, the Minister for Education Richard Bruton said he was concerned at the reports:

“We are only hearing very early reports and my department is working with Bus Éireann,” he said.

“My thoughts are with the families and the children involved.

“I hope everybody is well but we will just have to wait and see what developments occur during the day.”

Hospital incident group

The hospital said it had had set up an incident group in response to a road traffic collision.

Members of the public are being urged not to attend the Emergency Department except where absolutely necessary.

Patients are asked to visit their GP in the first instance or the Injury Units in St John’s, Ennis and Nenagh hospitals for appropriate injuries.

The hospital said it would continue to treat anyone who is 'seriously injured, ill or worried that their life may be at risk' at the ED as a matter of priority.

Additional reporting from David Raleigh ...