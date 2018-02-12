Former RTÉ producer to be sentenced for child sex offences in the UK

A former RTÉ producer is due to be sentenced for child sex offences in Leeds today.

55-year-old Kieran Creaven pleaded guilty in December to one charge of grooming a child and another charge of inciting a child to carry out a sexual act.

Leeds Crown Court heard that in both cases the child was 13-years-old and that in both cases Mr Creaven believed the child was not over the legal age of consent in Britain - which is 16.

He was caught after a British vigilante group used a decoy social media profile to arrange a meeting.