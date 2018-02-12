Former RTÉ producer to be sentenced for child sex offences in the UK

Kieran Creaven is due to be sentenced at Leeds Crown Court today

Kieran Creavan outside Leeds Crown Court. Picture by: Dave Higgens/PA Wire/PA Images

A former RTÉ producer is due to be sentenced for child sex offences in Leeds today.

55-year-old Kieran Creaven pleaded guilty in December to one charge of grooming a child and another charge of inciting a child to carry out a sexual act.

Leeds Crown Court heard that in both cases the child was 13-years-old and that in both cases Mr Creaven believed the child was not over the legal age of consent in Britain - which is 16.

He was caught after a British vigilante group used a decoy social media profile to arrange a meeting.