Five stories you might have missed this weekend

A planned homecoming for Ireland's Grand Slam winners at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin has been cancelled due to bad weather.

Today's planned homecoming celebration had been announced following the rugby team's historic win in London yesterday, which saw Ireland complete a clean sweep of victories in this year's tournament.

The Irish rugby team thrilled the nation with a 24-15 victory over England on St Patrick's Day.

At least 13 people have been injured after a car drove into a UK nightclub.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident at Blake's nightclub in Gravesend in Kent.

According to police, the suspect is believed to have been asked to leave the club earlier in the evening 'following an altercation'.

Turkey's president says his forces and Syrian opposition fighters have seized control of the town of Afrin from Kurdish militants.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the Turkish flag and that of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) had been raised in the northwestern Syrian town, which was previously controlled by the Kurdish militia known as the People's Defence Units, or YPG.

In the centre of Afrin, "symbols of trust and stability are waving instead of rags of terrorists", he added.

The mayor of New York has declared March 17th as 'Gerry Adams Day'.

Bill de Blasio made the pronouncement at a St Patrick's Day breakfast in the city, which was attended by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar among others.

Following a short speech by the Taoiseach, Mr de Blasio took to the microphone to praise former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams, who was also in attendance as a guest of honour.

Hundreds of thousands of people across Ireland have taken to the streets to watch the annual St Patrick's Day parades.

The largest parade took place in Dublin, with huge crowds lining the capital's streets despite very cold temperatures.

Game Of Thrones star Liam Cunningham was Grand Marshall for the parade, while Star Wars actor Mark Hamill was the inaugural international guest of honour at the parade.