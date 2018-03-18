Irish Grand Slam winners set for Dublin homecoming

Ireland's Grand Slam winners will parade their Six Nations' trophy at the Aviva Stadium this afternoon.

Today's homecoming celebration follows their historic win in London yesterday, which saw Ireland complete a clean sweep of victories in this year's tournament.

The Irish rugby team thrilled the nation with a 24-15 victory over England on St Patrick's Day.

It also secured Ireland the country's third Grand Slam win ever - with the feat having also been achieved in 1948 and 2009.

President Higgins lead the tributes to the team yesterday, thanking them for providing a wonderful memory on a Saint Patrick's Day never to be forgotten.

He said: "This historic achievement – winning an Caithréim Mhór – is the greatest prize in European rugby and a much-deserved accolade for this talented Irish team, which has shown exemplary determination and cohesion throughout this Six Nations campaign.

"[This] performance and the tremendous team effort throughout the tournament have ensured that this superb Irish team have secured a place in sporting history and they will be remembered for generations to come."

"The sweetest of victories"

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar also congratulated the team, saying: "It is a truly proud moment for Irish people at home and throughout the world today and one that will remain in our memories for many years to come."

The Sports Minister Shane Ross, meanwhile, described it as "the sweetest of victories to the greatest of teams".

The sweetest of victories to the greatest of teams ! On to Tokyo ! pic.twitter.com/R8IE6Y8Jse — Shane Ross (@Shane_RossTD) March 17, 2018

A special ticketed homecoming event has been organised for the Aviva Stadium in Dublin this afternoon, where the Irish rugby heroes will parade their Triple Crown and Six Nations trophies.

Tickets are free and available on Ticketmaster.ie, with the event to get under way at 4.30pm.