At least 13 injured after car drives into UK nightclub

At least 13 people have been injured after a car drove into a UK nightclub.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident at Blake's nightclub in Gravesend in Kent.

According to police, the suspect is believed to have been asked to leave the club earlier in the evening 'following an altercation'.

13 people were injured when the Suzuki Vitara car crashed into the club at around 11.45pm last night.

However, officials believe several other injured people may have left the scene.

Kent Police said: "Several of those hurt suffered broken bones but none of their injuries are described as life-threatening or life-changing."

They add that it is not being treated as a terror-related incident.

The local ambulance service said seven people had been taken to hospital, including three patients with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ Reece Parkinson posted a video on Twitter from inside the club, saying: "My god I nearly died, so I'm in this club and this car came through the f****** club."