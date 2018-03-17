IN PICTURES: St Patrick's Day parades held across Ireland and around the world

Updated 15.30

Hundreds of thousands of people across Ireland have taken to the streets to watch the annual St Patrick's Day parades.

The largest parade took place in Dublin, with huge crowds lining the capital's streets despite very cold temperatures.

Game Of Thrones star Liam Cunningham was Grand Marshall for the parade, while Star Wars actor Mark Hamill was the inaugural international guest of honour at the parade.

Participants ranged from locals celebrating 100 years since women were allowed to vote, to marching bands from across the world.

Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Picture by: Brian Lawless/PA Wire/PA Images

Picture by: Brian Lawless/PA Wire/PA Images

The massive Marching Illini from the University of Illinois! #StPatricksDay pic.twitter.com/Jdrg5CEq0Z — Andrew Lowth (@AndrewLowth1) March 17, 2018

Huge crowds have also gathered in Limerick for the parade through the city:

Other cities around the country also saw all manner of costumed marchers and elaborate floats.

The entire #Galway city St. Patrick’s Day parade in 21 seconds pic.twitter.com/fhqus50Br6 — O'BRIEN'S of GALWAY (@obriensgalway) March 17, 2018

The creative brilliance of @BeatCarnival once again supporting Belfast’s St Patrick’s Day parade with representation from all parts of the city. Important for civic unionism to play their part. pic.twitter.com/excA4DTyHu — john kyle (@cllrjohnkyle) March 17, 2018

#corkcc where would the Cork #StPatricksDay2018 parade be without the Cork Barrack Street band, large numbers out in force this cold afternoon; over 180 years entertaining the Cork masses! @corkcitycouncil pic.twitter.com/CelMqKo4nu — Kieran McCarthy (@cllrkmac) March 17, 2018

It isn't just Ireland, of course, with parades also taking place around the country to mark the day.

The Taoiseach was among those marching in New York, while there were also events held everywhere from Oslo to Macau:

Lined up and ready to go #StPatricksDay pic.twitter.com/jTVX4QTQp4 — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) March 17, 2018