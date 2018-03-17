IN PICTURES: St Patrick's Day parades held across Ireland and around the world

Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets to mark the occasion...
Updated 15.30
Hundreds of thousands of people across Ireland have taken to the streets to watch the annual St Patrick's Day parades.
The largest parade took place in Dublin, with huge crowds lining the capital's streets despite very cold temperatures.
Game Of Thrones star Liam Cunningham was Grand Marshall for the parade, while Star Wars actor Mark Hamill was the inaugural international guest of honour at the parade.
Participants ranged from locals celebrating 100 years since women were allowed to vote, to marching bands from across the world.
The massive Marching Illini from the University of Illinois! #StPatricksDay pic.twitter.com/Jdrg5CEq0Z— Andrew Lowth (@AndrewLowth1) March 17, 2018
Huge crowds have also gathered in Limerick for the parade through the city:
Luxe entertaining the crowds at the #LimerickStPatsFestival #Limerick pic.twitter.com/CRpBorUFld— Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) March 17, 2018
Some of the colourful entries in the #LimerickStPatsFestival parade #limerick pic.twitter.com/YFL37nx78O— Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) March 17, 2018
Marion Fossett from @FossettsCircus #LimerickStPatsFestival Parade Grand Marshal waving to the crowd #limerick pic.twitter.com/k2ZwsNS9hF— Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) March 17, 2018
Other cities around the country also saw all manner of costumed marchers and elaborate floats.
The entire #Galway city St. Patrick’s Day parade in 21 seconds pic.twitter.com/fhqus50Br6— O'BRIEN'S of GALWAY (@obriensgalway) March 17, 2018
The creative brilliance of @BeatCarnival once again supporting Belfast’s St Patrick’s Day parade with representation from all parts of the city. Important for civic unionism to play their part. pic.twitter.com/excA4DTyHu— john kyle (@cllrjohnkyle) March 17, 2018
#corkcc where would the Cork #StPatricksDay2018 parade be without the Cork Barrack Street band, large numbers out in force this cold afternoon; over 180 years entertaining the Cork masses! @corkcitycouncil pic.twitter.com/CelMqKo4nu— Kieran McCarthy (@cllrkmac) March 17, 2018
It isn't just Ireland, of course, with parades also taking place around the country to mark the day.
The Taoiseach was among those marching in New York, while there were also events held everywhere from Oslo to Macau:
Lined up and ready to go #StPatricksDay pic.twitter.com/jTVX4QTQp4— Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) March 17, 2018
Live in Oslo! Norway’s biggest #StPatricksDay parade!! pic.twitter.com/ZUVtTLYCEA— Norwegian Irish Soc (@NorwegianIrSoc) March 17, 2018
Lion's eye painted by St Patrick & our Macau St Patrick's Day Parade & concert is in full flow. #StPatricksDay pic.twitter.com/c945KnDxfr— Ireland in Hong Kong (@IrelandinHK) March 17, 2018