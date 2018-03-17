IN PICTURES: St Patrick's Day parades held across Ireland and around the world

Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets to mark the occasion...

Mark Hamill and President of Ireland Michael D Higgins during the St Patrick's day parade on the streets of Dublin. Picture by: Brian Lawless/PA Wire/PA Images

Hundreds of thousands of people across Ireland have taken to the streets to watch the annual St Patrick's Day parades.

The largest parade took place in Dublin, with huge crowds lining the capital's streets despite very cold temperatures.

Game Of Thrones star Liam Cunningham was Grand Marshall for the parade, while Star Wars actor Mark Hamill was the inaugural international guest of honour at the parade.

Participants ranged from locals celebrating 100 years since women were allowed to vote, to marching bands from across the world.

Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Picture by: Brian Lawless/PA Wire/PA Images

Picture by: Brian Lawless/PA Wire/PA Images

Huge crowds have also gathered in Limerick for the parade through the city:

Other cities around the country also saw all manner of costumed marchers and elaborate floats.

It isn't just Ireland, of course, with parades also taking place around the country to mark the day.

The Taoiseach was among those marching in New York, while there were also events held everywhere from Oslo to Macau:


