Family of murdered Limerick woman appeal for anyone with information to come forward

The family of murdered Limerick pensioner Rosie Hanrahan has "begged" for information which will lead to her killer's arrest.

The 78-year old was laid to rest this afternoon, eight days after her body was discovered in her home at New Road, Thomondgate.

Hundreds of people attended the funeral mass at St Munchin's Church, including gardaí and local politicians.

In what was the family's first direct call for information about the murder, the victim's niece Avril made an emotional appeal.

She said: "The gardaí have told us how amazingly helpful and forthcoming people have been. However, they need more information.

"To anyone who may know something that might help, no matter how small, we beg you to please come forward."

She added: "As we say goodbye to Rosie, it's important that we don't just remember her for the manner in which she died, but who she was - a positive person who lived life to the full; a person who always saw the silver lining even on the grayest day."

Anyone with information about the murder can contact gardaí at Henry Street on 06-1212-400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.