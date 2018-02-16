Family left devastated following discovery of woman's body in Dublin

The family of Joanne Lee say their souls have been torn apart following the news of her death.

The body of the 38-year-old was found in a wardrobe at a house in Ranelagh, South Dublin yesterday afternoon.

She had been reported missing earlier this week after being last seen on Tuesday.

A man is being treated in hospital after jumping from a window at the scene and gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry.

The deceased woman’s uncle, John Curry, says the family is heartbroken:

“The whole family is devastated,” he said. “The whole family is just taken apart; it’s just torn the soul out of us.

He said she was a “lovely girl, a beautiful girl” adding there was “never an ounce of trouble form her; nothing from her.”

Gardaí said a preliminary post-mortem has been carried out on the body, with a full examination to be carried out later today.

Investigators are examining all the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01-666-9200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.