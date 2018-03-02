British Prime Minister to deliver landmark speech as tensions rise over Brexit

All eyes will be on the British Prime Minister this afternoon as she delivers a keynote speech on Brexit.

Theresa May is to outline the economic relationship Britain wants to have with the European Union after the country leaves the EU.

The speech comes just days after the EU published its draft Withdrawal Agreement - which includes a ‘backstop’ arrangement agreed in December that would see a “common regulatory area” established in Northern Ireland following Brexit – if no other solutions to the border issue can be found.

On Wednesday, Mrs May said the agreement would threaten the "constitutional integrity" of the UK - and insisted "no UK Prime Minister could ever agree to it."

Mrs May’s out of hand rejection of the document has caused concern in Ireland and raised eyebrows in Europe.

Clarity

She is facing calls to clearly outline what Britain expects to achieve in the negotiations - and how it expects the future relationship to work.

Any British proposals included in today’s speech, along with their likely impact on the border will be watched closely by the Irish Government.

The Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said the disagreements to date, stem from a lack of clarity from the UK.

“It is because of the absence of a clear understanding of what the British Government is asking for in terms of a future relationship that we have had to insist on a default position in the context of the unique challenges that Ireland faces,” he said.

Breakthrough

Donald Tusk, the President of the European Council was in London yesterday and outlined why discussions need to progress.

Speaking to Mrs May in front of reporters he said: "I'm absolutely sure that after your so-called red line - we'll I'm not happy with it, you know, but of course - but it's natural that you have maybe different point of views when it comes to the essence of Brexit,” he said.

"Anyway, after your decision on no customs union and no single market it's some kind of breakthrough and we can start our substantive negotiations immediately."

Road to Brexit

Mrs May's speech is the sixth and final "Road to Brexit" address in a series senior UK Cabinet ministers.

She is facing increased pressure at home following the decision by the Labour Party to support the UK remaining in a customs union as a whole - a position a number of rebel Tory Mps also support.

During her meeting with Mr Tusk yesterday, she was again warned that "there can be no frictionless trade outside the customs union and the single market."

Ambitious economic partnership

She is expected to again call for an "ambitious economic partnership" with the EU following Britain’s withdrawal.

Speaking at the Mansion House in London, she will claim that Britain will become "a champion of free trade" after Brexit.

In her speech, titled "Our Future Partnership", she will set out what she claims is an ambitious but credible vision for the future.

She will insist the UK and EU have a shared interest in getting this right.

A Downing Street spokesperson said she will spell out her vision of a UK that is a "champion of free trade based on high standards" - thriving in the world by "building a bold and comprehensive economic partnership with our neighbours in the EU, and reaching out beyond to foster trade agreements with nations across the globe".

On trade, she will say: "As on security, what I am seeking is a relationship that goes beyond the transactional to one where we support each other's interests.

"So I want the broadest and deepest possible agreement - covering more sectors and co-operating more fully than any free trade agreement anywhere in the world today.

"I believe that is achievable because it is in the EU's interests as well as ours and because of our unique starting point, where on day one we both have the same laws and rules.

"So, rather than having to bring two different systems closer together, the task will be to manage the relationship once we are two separate legal systems."

Five tests

Mrs May will also set out five tests, which will guide her in the UK's negotiations with the EU over a future trade deal.

She will say:

"First, the agreement we reach with the EU must respect the result of the referendum. It was a vote to take control of our borders, laws and money.

"And a vote for wider change, so that no community in Britain would ever be left behind again. But it was not a vote for a distant relationship with our neighbours.

"Second, the new agreement we reach with the EU must endure. After Brexit, both the UK and the EU want to forge ahead with building a better future for our people, not find ourselves back at the negotiating table because things have broken down.

"Third, it must protect people's jobs and security. People in the UK voted for our country to have a new and different relationship with Europe, but while the means may change our shared goals surely have not - to work together to grow our economies and keep our people safe.

"Fourth, it must be consistent with the kind of country we want to be as we leave: a modern, open, outward-looking, tolerant, European democracy.

"A nation of pioneers, innovators, explorers and creators. A country that celebrates our history and diversity, confident of our place in the world; that meets its obligations to our near neighbours and far off friends, and is proud to stand up for its values.

"And fifth, in doing all of these things, it must strengthen our union of nations and our union of people."

Specifics

Speaking ahead of Mrs May's speech, Labour's shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer claimed the British Government "still has no answers to the critical questions facing the negotiation" and is "paralysed by its own divisions".

He warned that there had been "impossible red lines and vague promises" put out there and that "specifics" were needed now.

"What the prime minister needs to lay out is some concrete proposals," he said.

He said the "central focus" of the speech should be on how to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland after Brexit - "because the PM's position to date has made it impossible for her to give a sensible answer".

"The ball is in her court for her to say what the alternative is that she's going to put on the table," he said.