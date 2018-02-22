Bill Kenneally loses appeal against his jail sentence

A former basketball coach who groomed and abused young boys in Waterford has lost an appeal against his jail sentence.

Bill Kenneally of Summerville Avenue in Waterford was jailed for 14 years in 2016 after pleading guilty to indecently assaulting 10 boys in the 1980s.

The 67-year-old had argued that the sentence was ‘grossly excessive’, but the Court of Appeal didn’t agree with him.

Speaking outside court, one of his victims, Colin Power, said justice had been served.

He said: "[I'm] relieved. Ecstatic. To be fair, the initial judge... the judges in there said his sentencing was a model of sentencing.

"I think this sends out a fairly strong point to pedophiles and people who sexually abuse - they can be sent to jail for 14 years. They can stay there, and that can only be positive for victims."