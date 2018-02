Members of the public are being asked for help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenager.

17-year-old Cian Mulhall is missing from Dublin.

He was last seen yesterday, Monday February 26th.

Cian is described being 5'11", with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Cian's whereabouts is being asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01-666-4700, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.