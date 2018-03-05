11 people arrested in connection with alleged sexual exploitation of children in Co Limerick

11 people have been arrested as part of an investigation into alleged sexual exploitation of children in Co Limerick.

The investigation is focused on allegations involving children who were living in the Newcastle West area in Limerick.

Six women and five men - ranging in ages from 20s to 70s - were arrested in Limerick, Tipperary and Kerry today.

They are being held at Garda stations in Limerick, Cork and Clare.

Gardaí say their investigation is ongoing.