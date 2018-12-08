Newstalk
Walking to Jerusalem with Justin Butcher
12.00 8 Dec 2018

This week Susan talks to British writer, human rights activist and playwright Justin Butcher about his new book 'Walking to Jerusalem: Blisters, hope and other factors on the ground' published by Hodder.

