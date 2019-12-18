Ireland's cricket tour of Sri Lanka postponed

Ireland's cricket tour of Sri Lanka has been postponed due to the lack of a broadcast partner.

They had been due to place a test match in February but that match has been pushed back until Sri Lanka sign a new TV deal later this year.

NEWS: Sri Lanka Cricket postpone Ireland's proposed tour in 2020 due to broadcast agreement issues. Cricket Ireland would like to thank the Ireland fans for their continued support and understanding. Full details here: https://t.co/hV34NA4w6G#BackingGreen ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/NYkTmlYDhC — Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) December 18, 2019

Cricket Ireland CEO Warren Deutrom says they'll work with their Sri Lankan counterparts to re-arrange the game as "quickly as possible".

"We understand that ICC regulations require all Tests to be broadcast, and it became clear only recently that this one-off match was no exception.

"We were far progressed in our planning for this short tour, so we and the travelling squad are obviously disappointed. Most of all, we are deeply sorry for those family, friends, cricket fans and media who would have gone to such trouble to make arrangements to travel to Galle for the match.

"Rest assured we shall work as quickly as possible with SLC to identify an alternative slot for the match and we shall communicate that as soon as it is confirmed. We'd like to thank the Ireland fans for their continued support and understanding."