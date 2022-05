With many consumers becoming increasingly environmentally conscious as fear over global warming grows, part time vegetarianism is on the rise, with a third of Irish people now considering themselves 'flexitarian'.

Founder of vegan based food company “Thanks Plants”, Aisling Cullen joined Sean to discuss the benefits of following a 'flexitarian' diet.

