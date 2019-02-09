Newstalk
Intel applies for planning permission for major expansion to Kildare facility
12.24 9 Feb 2019

Intel has applied for planning permission to expand their site in Co Kildare.

The microchip giant has submitted plans proposing to extend its facility in Leixlip.

It would see "reconfigured and extended support buildings, water tanks and yards to provide for additional support buildings".

According to The Irish Times, the extension could see 3,000 construction jobs and 800 full-time positions created.

It's in addition to permission granted in 2017 for a major $4bn expansion at the facility.

Local Independent Councillor, Bernard Caldwell, said it would be a huge boost for the area if it goes ahead

He explained: "Ever since Intel came to Ireland over 20 years ago, it's been a huge benefit to Kildare... this would only help it more.

"We have a lot of highly-educated people in the area. This would all benefit them - it would save a lot of young people having to move out of the country."

Intel already employs more than 4,000 workers in Leixlip.

