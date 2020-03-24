COVID-19: Retailers preparing for closure of "non-essential" businesses

Retailers are being urged to use “common sense” and follow the new COVID-19 guidelines to be announced this afternoon.

Industry body Retail Excellence issued the advisory as the Government prepares to announce a range of new measures aimed at controlling the spread of the virus.

The measures are expected to include a call for all “non-essential” retailers to close their doors until the outbreak is under control.

Retail Excellence said it is a time for common sense.

“Grocery retailers with multiple departments should shut all textiles, clothing and home-ware departments and prioritise food,” it said.

“Other essential retailers might curtail certain categories – such as a supermarket closing ice-cream counters.

“Non-essential retailers such as consumer electronics will continue online but might have a phone number available to provide an emergency order and curb-side delivery service of an essential item, such as a cooker or fridge to an elderly member of society.

It said all business must be conducted in line with clear distancing and other health and safety protocols.

The body also customer to be patients when shopping online as the increase in online demand means deliveries are taking longer than normal.