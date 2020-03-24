Newstalk
Moncrieff

Live

Moncrieff

14:00-16:00
COVID-19: Retailers preparing...

COVID-19: Retailers preparing for closure of "non-essential" businesses
Michael Staines
Michael Staines

12.22 24 Mar 2020

Share this article

Retailers are being urged to use “common sense” and follow the new COVID-19 guidelines to be announced this afternoon.

Industry body Retail Excellence issued the advisory as the Government prepares to announce a range of new measures aimed at controlling the spread of the virus.

The measures are expected to include a call for all “non-essential” retailers to close their doors until the outbreak is under control.

Retail Excellence said it is a time for common sense.

“Grocery retailers with multiple departments should shut all textiles, clothing and home-ware departments and prioritise food,” it said.

“Other essential retailers might curtail certain categories – such as a supermarket closing ice-cream counters.

“Non-essential retailers such as consumer electronics will continue online but might have a phone number available to provide an emergency order and curb-side delivery service of an essential item, such as a cooker or fridge to an elderly member of society.

It said all business must be conducted in line with clear distancing and other health and safety protocols.

The body also customer to be patients when shopping online as the increase in online demand means deliveries are taking longer than normal.

Share this article

Most Popular

World Athletics Championships...

World Athletics Championships set for move due to postponed Olympics
'We have to look after our fro...

'We have to look after our frontline services' | Stephen Kenny
Offers for personal protective...

Offers for personal protective equipment 'exceeds requests'
HSE considering prioritising a...

HSE considering prioritising at-risk patients for COVID-19 testing

Related

Offers for personal protective...

Offers for personal protective equipment 'exceeds requests'
HSE considering prioritising a...

HSE considering prioritising at-risk patients for COVID-19 testing
Dublin jewellers closes its do...

Dublin jewellers closes its doors for first time in 151 years 

Live: Title

Now playing

00:00:00 / 00:00:00
Added to queue
Removed from queue

On Air

Share

Share

Up next

Episode title
Show
Duration

You currently have no podcasts in your queue.

Go to podcasts

On Air

Moncrieff

Moncrieff

14:00-16:00

Share

Up next

THE HARD SHOULDER

THE HARD SHOULDER

16:00-19:00

Share

OFF THE BALL

OFF THE BALL

19:00-22:00

Share

THE TOM DUNNE SHOW

THE TOM DUNNE SHOW

22:00-00:00

Share

BEST OF NEWSTALK

BEST OF NEWSTALK

00:00-06:00

Share

BREAKFAST BRIEFING

BREAKFAST BRIEFING

06:00-06:30

Share

BREAKFAST BUSINESS

BREAKFAST BUSINESS

06:30-07:00

Share

NEWSTALK BREAKFAST

NEWSTALK BREAKFAST

07:00-09:00

Share

THE PAT KENNY SHOW

THE PAT KENNY SHOW

09:00-12:00

Share

LUNCHTIME LIVE

LUNCHTIME LIVE

12:00-14:00

Share

MONCRIEFF

MONCRIEFF

14:00-16:00

Share

00:00:00 / 00:00:00

Share on