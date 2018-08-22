Škoda unveils specially commissioned stained-glass car for Papal visit

Czech carmaker Škoda has unveiled a specially commissioned stained-glass car to celebrate the Pope’s visit to Ireland.

The company said the windows were completed by Ireland’s “last fully trained traditional stained-glass designer,” Evan Connan.

The project saw over 1,700 individual pieces of glass hand cut and embedded in 25 metres of lead, in traditional church style.

Mr Connan spent over 200 hours making the windows in a small work shop in Crumlin, Dublin.

The completed windows weigh 87kg and have been fitted to the contours of a Škoda Karoq.

Image: Škoda

Cathal Kealey, PR and sponsorship manager for Škoda Ireland, said the company wanted to “produce something unique” to celebrate its position as official car partner to the World Meeting of Families and the Papal visit.

“We are delighted to have worked with one of Ireland’s most unique craftsmen to complete this celebration of the Irish families, in stained-glass,” he said.

“Evan was given a blank canvas to bring modern Irish families to life, with colour and imagination.

“He has managed to do just that with the 17 different families portrayed.”

During his visit, Pope Francis will travel in a “carefully modified” Škoda Rapid.

Following the departure all the cars will be donated to a charity nominated by Archbishop Diarmuid Martin, in accordance with the Pope’s wishes.