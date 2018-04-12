Your ultimate guide to a Priceless weekend, brought to you by Mastercard

Pet Lovers Meetup

Pet Sitters Ireland is hosting a free meet up for pet lovers at Marley Park on the 14th April.

These kind of meet ups are a really fun way to meet other pet owners in the area, who you can feel free to chat to about your pet-related questions, get some advice or even head along to chat to some people if you're thinking about buying a dog or cat in the future.

For anyone with a new puppy, there will also be a representative on site from Pet Sitters Ireland to chat about socialising pups.

Of course, there will also be some free goodies on the day!

Whiskey and brunch experience at the Irish Whiskey Museum

An exciting new attraction, taking a journey through the fantastic story of Irish whiskey from its origins, rise to glory and dramatic fall.

Hosted by some very entertaining guides, the tour is very interactive so you'll get to enjoy some tastings along the way and also nab enough whiskey facts to keep you gping through your next dinner party or ten!

And if you're a Mastercard cardholder, head along any time for a tour booked via this link and your group will be welcomed with a glass of prosecco, enjoy delicious nibbles and have your own personal host for the day!

April Taste Club in partnership with Mastercard

Taste Club in partnership with Mastercard® joins forces with O’Briens Wines for this special brunch event.

You’ve probably seen terms like ‘biodynamic’ and ‘organic’ with regards to wine and here’s your chance to learn more about this application to winemaking.

Join Mastercard and O’Briens Wine Director Lynne Coyle MW for a ‘Bio-dynamic Brunch’ in the appropriate surroundings of The Botanical Garden in Opium on Wexford street.

Priority booking for Mastercard cardholders, spaces are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

What can you expect on the day?

Welcome glass of wine on arrival

Informative 45 minute masterclass - five wines will be tasted during the class

Brunch with a choice of 4 delicious dishes from Opium’s Asian inspired menu with accompanying organic and biodynamic wine

Goody bag with O’Briens branded Tipperary crystal glass, booklet with all the masterclass notes and a €5 voucher off any of the wines featured in the tasting in any O’Briens store

GALWAY

Kylemore Abbey Food Village

Celebrating Galway’s title of European Region of Gastronomy 2018, there will be an extensive outdoor food market at the beautifully scenic Kylemore Abbey, featuring the very best of Galway’s food producers and innovators.

Head along the Wild Atlantic Way to Kylemore Abbey to enjoy some delicious goods from the likes of Killary Fjord Mussels, Tribal Foods, Connemara Smokehouse, DK Connemara Oysters, Aran Goats Cheese, Slieve Aughty Honey, Bliss Bites Bakery, Kylemore Acre Herbs, John Joe Faherty Fresh Fish, Mungo Murphy’s Abalone and Seaweed, Avo Nice Day, Artisan House Books, the Healthy Treats Kitchen, Connemara Rowan Jelly and more! And don't forget to bring your shopping bag!